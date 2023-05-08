Cognizant Recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in their Capital Markets IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

“Through strategic acquisitions, such as Meritsoft, and growing partnerships with hyperscalers, Cognizant has enhanced its capabilities across investment banking and custody services,” said Ronak Doshi, Partner, Everest Group. “Cognizant has successfully implemented a strategy to innovate, modernize, and optimize, tapping into themes such as platformification and product innovation within capital markets. Their active investments in thought leadership and use of solutions/accelerators in areas such as the Temenos wealth suite, ESG analytics, digital assets, and post-trade services, demonstrates a strong commitment to driving differentiation and innovation.