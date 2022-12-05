Vinita Bali brings extensive experience to the Cognizant Board of Directors gained through leading large multinationals in CEO and senior marketing and sales roles around the globe, having worked for over three decades with companies like Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company and Cadbury Schweppes plc.

Key skills and qualifications:

International business development

Operations management

Public company governance

Public company leadership

Relevant experience:

Vinita was elected to Cognizant’s Board in February 2020. She was most recently CEO and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Ltd., an India-based food company, from 2005 to 2014. Prior to Britannia, she spent most of her career serving in leadership roles across the world for Coca-Cola and Cadbury. Vinita spent nearly a decade with Coca-Cola in several roles, including VP and Head, Corporate Strategy, based in the United States; President, Andean Division, based in Chile; and Worldwide Marketing Director, based in the United States. Prior to that, she spent 14 years with Cadbury, serving in senior marketing roles across several geographies, including South Africa, Nigeria, India and the UK.

Vinita currently serves on the boards of directors for two companies listed on the National and Bombay Stock Exchanges in India: Syngene International Ltd., a research and manufacturing company, since 2017; and CRISIL Ltd., a global analytical company providing ratings, research as well as risk and policy advisory services, since 2014. Since 2021, she has served on the board of directors of SATS Ltd., Asia's leading provider of food solutions and gateway services, which is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. She previously served on the boards of directors of several other companies listed on the NYSE, London Stock Exchange or exchanges in India.

Vinita holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi, India, and has an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in India.