<p>Vinita Bali brings extensive experience to the Cognizant Board of Directors gained through leading large multinationals in CEO, senior marketing and sales roles around the globe, having worked for over three decades for companies like Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company and Cadbury Schweppes plc.</p> <p><b>Key skills and qualifications:</b></p> <ul> <li>International business development</li> <li>Operations management</li> <li>Public company governance</li> <li>Public company leadership</li> </ul> <p><b>Relevant experience:</b></p> <p>Vinita was elected to Cognizant’s Board in February 2020. She was most recently CEO and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Ltd., an India-based food company, from 2005 to 2014. Prior to Britannia, she spent most of her career serving in leadership roles across the world for Coca-Cola and Cadbury. Vinita spent nearly a decade with Coca-Cola in several roles, including VP and Head, Corporate Strategy, based in the United States; President, Andean Division, based in Chile; and Worldwide Marketing Director, based in the United States. Prior to that, she spent 14 years with Cadbury, serving in senior marketing roles across several geographies, including South Africa, Nigeria, India and the UK.</p> <p>Since 2017, Vinita has served on the board of directors of Syngene International Ltd., a research and manufacturing company, which is listed on the National and Bombay Stock Exchanges in India. In 2024, Vinita joined the board of directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd., a multinational automotive manufacturing company listed on the National Stock Exchange in India. In 2026, Vinita joined the board of directors of Asia Healthcare Holdings, an operating and healthcare investment platform. She previously served on the boards of directors of several other companies listed on the NYSE, London Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange or exchanges in India.</p> <p>Vinita holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi, India, and she has an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in India.</p>