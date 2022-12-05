Ravi Kumar S was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant in January 2023. In his role as CEO, Ravi sets the strategic direction of the company, promotes Cognizant’s client-first culture, and focuses on ensuring sustainable growth and driving long-term shareholder value.

He is a highly accomplished services industry executive with experience across digital transformation, traditional technology and engineering services, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and consulting.

Key skills and qualifications:

International business development

Operations management

Public company governance

Public company leadership

Talent management

Technology and consulting services

Relevant experience:

Prior to Cognizant, Ravi served as President of Infosys from 2016 to 2022, where he led the global services organization across all industry segments and served as Chairman of the Board of Infosys BPM Ltd. Previously, he was the Group Head for the Insurance, Healthcare, and Cards and Payments unit, and led the Global Delivery organization where he built the Oracle and CRM practices.

Before joining Infosys, Ravi served in positions of increasing responsibility at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Cambridge Technology Partners, Oracle and Sapient (now Publicis Sapient). The early part of his career was spent as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center of India.

Ravi is a member of the Board of Directors of TransUnion and served on the Board of Directors for Digimarc Corporation from June 2021 to May 2023. He is also on the Board of Governors of New York Academy of Sciences and the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Shivaji University and an M.B.A. from Xavier Institute of Management, India.