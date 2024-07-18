Karima Silvent

Group Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Management Committee of AXA

Karima Silvent brings over two decades of human resources and talent management experience, including expertise developing and executing human capital strategies across multinational companies.

Key skills and qualifications:

International business development

Regulated industries

Talent management

Relevant experience:

Karima Silvent was appointed to Cognizant’s Board of Directors as an independent director in July 2024. She is a highly accomplished talent management executive across international business development and regulated industries. Drawing from her extensive expertise in public policy and government affairs, particularly related to employment and social inclusion, Karima will provide valuable insights to Cognizant’s Board and management. This will enable the company to maintain its focus on becoming an industry-leading employer of choice and creating value for all shareholders.

Prior to joining Cognizant, Karima held several roles at AXA, including Human Resources Director for AXA French businesses and Global HR Director responsible for workforce transformation, culture, employer brand, recruiting, talent management and executive career development. Additionally, she has chaired the board of directors at the Establishment for Employment Integration (EPIDE), a French state-owned non-profit organization dedicated to retraining young adults and integrating them into the workforce.

Before AXA, she served in human resources and managing director-related roles with Korian, a private health group that operates clinics and retirement homes, and Groupe Société Nationale Immobilière, a French global operator of public interest housing.

She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.