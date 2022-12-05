Joseph M. Velli

Joseph (Joe) M. Velli brings a wealth of experience to Cognizant’s Board of Directors in creating, building and leading global large-scale technology, processing and software platform businesses as a Senior EVP for The Bank of New York and as CEO of ConvergEx Group.

Key skills and qualifications:

International business development

Operations management

Public company governance

Public company leadership

Regulated industries

Technology and consulting services

Relevant experience:

Joe joined Cognizant’s Board in December 2017. He previously served as Senior EVP and a member of the Senior Policy Committee of The Bank of New York (now BNY Mellon). During his 22-year tenure with The Bank of New York, he held a number of other positions, including heading Global Issuer Services, Global Liquidity Services, Pension and 401(k) Services, Consumer and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Clearing and Securities Services. From 2006 to 2013, he served as Chairman and CEO of ConvergEx Group, LLC, a provider of software platforms and technology-enabled brokerage services. Prior to joining The Bank of New York, Joe was head of Citibank’s Depositary Receipt business.

Since 2007, he has served on the board of directors of Paychex, Inc., a provider of payroll, human resource and benefits outsourcing services. He has served on the board of directors of Computershare Limited, a global provider of corporate trust, stock transfer, employee share plan and mortgage servicing services, since 2014. He has also served on the board of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., which offers portfolio and asset management, investment strategies, and planning and consulting services, since 2020. Joe previously served on the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from 2010 to 2014.

He has served as an Advisory Council Member of Lovell Minnick Partners LLC, a private equity firm, since 2016, and is also a member of the board of trustees for William Paterson University.

Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from William Paterson University and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.