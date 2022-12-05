John M. Dineen brings to Cognizant’s Board of Directors broad experience from having managed several key business divisions of General Electric and extensive experience in the healthcare industry from having served as President and CEO of GE Healthcare.

International business development

Operations management

Public company governance

Public company leadership

Regulated industries

Relevant experience:

John joined Cognizant’s Board in April 2017. From 1986 to 2014, he served in a variety of leadership roles at General Electric Company (GE), a global digital industrial company. These roles included CEO of GE Healthcare, President and CEO of GE Transportation, President of GE Plastics, General Manager of GE’s Power Equipment business and General Manager of GE’s Appliances, Microwave and Air-Conditioning businesses.

In his 28 years at GE, John held leadership roles in several industries around the world. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, he held several international management roles while based in Asia and Europe. John then moved back to the United States as VP and General Manager of Plastics at GE Advanced Materials. In 2005, he was named President and CEO of GE Transportation, a leader in railroad locomotive and train control technologies.

John has served on the board of directors of Lam Research Corporation, a supplier of wafer-fabrication equipment and related services to the semiconductor industry, since 2023. He served as Chair of the board of directors of Syneos Health, Inc., a multinational clinical studies contract research organization, from 2018 to 2023. He currently holds the following positions with two of Clayton’s privately held portfolio companies: Board Member of Healogics, Inc., a provider of advanced chronic wound care services, and Chairman of the board of directors of Carestream Dental, which provides imaging, software and practice management solutions for dental and oral health professionals.

John has bachelor's degrees in biology and computer science from the University of Vermont.