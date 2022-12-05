Eric Branderiz brings to Cognizant’s Board of Directors significant experience in finance, accounting, M&A execution, risk management, ESG and corporate governance across various energy and technology sectors.

Key skills and qualifications:

Finance, accounting and risk management

Operations management

Public company governance

Technology and consulting services

Relevant experience:

Eric joined Cognizant’s Board in February 2023. He previously served as the EVP and CFO of Enphase Energy, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, from 2018 to February 2022, and continued serving as an advisor until June 2022.

Prior to Enphase, Eric was the Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Tesla, Inc., an automotive and renewable energy company, from 2016 to 2018. He also held various senior roles such as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at SunPower Corporation, a solar energy system design and manufacturing company, from 2010 to 2016.

Before joining SunPower, Eric served in various senior roles at Knowledge Learning Corporation, Spansion, Inc. (now part of Infineon Technologies) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. He currently serves on the board of directors of Fortive Corporation, a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of markets.

Eric is a Certified Public Accountant in California and received his bachelor's degree in business commerce with an emphasis on accounting from the University of Alberta, Canada.