The vision: A new era of effortless protection

Insurance has long been a vital part of everyday life, protecting individuals and businesses from various risks and uncertainties. However, finding, buying and managing insurance policies has often been complex, time-consuming and frustrating.

As we approach 2030, a revolutionary change is on the horizon—one that will fundamentally alter how insurance is bought, sold and managed. This change is driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly personal AI assistants. Imagine a world where you never have to fill out another insurance form, spend hours comparing policies. Imagine a world where your personal AI assistant handles all this seamlessly and efficiently. This isn't science fiction—it's the near future of insurance, and it's inevitable.

How generative AI will reshape insurance

Listen to the latest InsTech podcast below where we discuss the power of generative AI, cognitive architectures, impacts on the underwriting process and related privacy concerns.

Navigating the AI frontier in insurance: How to innovate responsibly as regulations tighten

The EU AI Act is the first piece of legislation to regulate AI systems. Here’s what it means for insurers and how they can keep innovating with AI as regulation tightens.

Generative AI for insurance: underpinned by responsibility, led by people

What if you could create, price and market a personalised product offer for every individual customer in a matter of minutes? And do this not just once, but every time each customer’s circumstances changed throughout their lives?

Co-authors

Colville Wood

CTO, Insurance UK&I at Cognizant

David Sexton

Vice President and Head of Insurance, UK&I at Cognizant

Matt Quinn

UK CDO, Azure Data and AI at Microsoft

Diana Shveydel

Senior Business Consultant at Cognizant

Joynal Hussain

Business Analyst - Insurance UK&I at Cognizant

