Insurance has long been a vital part of everyday life, protecting individuals and businesses from various risks and uncertainties. However, finding, buying and managing insurance policies has often been complex, time-consuming and frustrating.

As we approach 2030, a revolutionary change is on the horizon—one that will fundamentally alter how insurance is bought, sold and managed. This change is driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly personal AI assistants. Imagine a world where you never have to fill out another insurance form, spend hours comparing policies. Imagine a world where your personal AI assistant handles all this seamlessly and efficiently. This isn't science fiction—it's the near future of insurance, and it's inevitable.