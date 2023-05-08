Moonshot M24.0.701 | AI-powered fraud defence: Turning vulnerability into profitability

In the digital age, fraud has become a pervasive challenge, with organizations losing billions of dollars annually.

As mobile authentication is the most prevalent source of secondary authentication, Telcos are central to helping prevent fraud. This catalyst is about using AI-agents to help telcos prevent fraud, enhance risk assessment, and monetize telco data. The catalyst team is demonstrating two use cases: one for automating internal fraud investigations using AI agents, and one for providing telco risk scores to financial institutions using TMF standards.