ESG Intelligence
The ESG intelligence journey
Meet your sustainability goals efficiently with capabilities that include quick start, ESG foundations and intelligence, and our ESG-as-a-service platform.
Assess, deploy MVP and validate
Scale, report and plan
Scale MVP with defined architecture and user process to ensure coverage of prioritized ESG metrics at a global organizational scale. Automate and streamline Scope 1 and 2 data processes while defining architecture and processes to address Scope 3 data. Integrate with enterprise data sources and automate the ingestion of ESG data to generate a full ESG report.
Establish and apply analytics
Establish and run an ESG center of excellence (CoE) to generate actionable intelligence to improve metrics and achieve sustainability goals. Create an ESG data lake and apply advanced analytics to identify, execute, track and report on reduction initiatives. Implement Scope 3 and supplier engagement capabilities.
Fully managed platforms and processes
Free up resources for high-value initiatives by leveraging our technology operations group—to run and manage your sustainability data platform and reporting process from end-to-end.
Our partners
We bring our technology and sustainability partners ecosystem to deliver holistic services and integrations to address the evolving demands of ESG reporting and ESG data requirements.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.