<h3>Transform operations and become ESG-ready</h3> <h5>While organizations have sustainability goals in sight, large disparate data sources, manual processes and shifting ESG regulations hinder the ability to leverage ESG data beyond the annual ESG report.</h5> <h5>Our end-to-end approach ensures ESG data is complete, governed and managed to provide actionable insights beyond the ESG report. Our advisory, ESG data architecture and expert support will optimize ESG reporting with flexibility—to adapt to evolving regulations, keeping companies’ ESG data compliant and optimized for ESG insights.</h5> <h5>We deliver consistent, cost-effective ESG reporting and actionable insights—freeing our clients to focus on making positive impact while we navigate the rest.</h5>
<h3>The ESG intelligence journey </h3> <p>Meet your sustainability goals efficiently with capabilities that include quick start, ESG foundations and intelligence, and our ESG-as-a-service platform.</p>
Quick start
Assess, deploy MVP and validate
Assess your sustainability data landscape, and develop data strategies and architecture to support your sustainability goals. Deploy a minimum viable product (MVP) implementation to validate capabilities and create a roadmap for scaling your platform to address all the reporting and data requirements.
ESG foundations
Scale, report and plan
Scale MVP with defined architecture and user process to ensure coverage of prioritized ESG metrics at a global organizational scale. Automate and streamline Scope 1 and 2 data processes while defining architecture and processes to address Scope 3 data. Integrate with enterprise data sources and automate the ingestion of ESG data to generate a full ESG report.
ESG intelligence
Establish and apply analytics
Establish and run an ESG center of excellence (CoE) to generate actionable intelligence to improve metrics and achieve sustainability goals. Create an ESG data lake and apply advanced analytics to identify, execute, track and report on reduction initiatives. Implement Scope 3 and supplier engagement capabilities.
ESG intelligence as a service
Fully managed platforms and processes
Free up resources for high-value initiatives by leveraging our technology operations group—to run and manage your sustainability data platform and reporting process from end-to-end.
<h3>Our partners</h3> <p>We bring our technology and sustainability partners ecosystem to deliver holistic services and integrations to address the evolving demands of ESG reporting and ESG data requirements.</p>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.