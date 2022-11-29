Managed Marketing Campaigns
Offering
Enable faster, smarter marketing
Our solution includes AI-powered personalization, send-time optimization and engagement scoring to deliver multichannel campaigns that resonate with target audiences. With prebuilt templates and insight-driven messaging, enterprises can launch their marketing campaigns faster and drive better engagement.
Our partners
Cognizant partners with Salesforce to deliver scalable and intelligent marketing services tailored for your business.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.