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Managed Marketing Campaigns
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Drive better marketing results with AI

Cognizant® Managed Marketing Campaigns solution empowers organizations to access the full power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud—without the burden of owning licenses or managing operations. Cognizant buys, owns and operates the Salesforce environment on behalf of clients, delivering AI-powered and outcome-driven marketing as a service. 
With up to 40% cost savings, ready-to-deploy templates and consumption-based pricing, businesses can scale from basic email campaigns to  hyper-personalized, omnichannel experiences—all while staying lean and agile.

Offering

Enable faster, smarter marketing

Our solution includes AI-powered personalization, send-time optimization and engagement scoring to deliver multichannel campaigns that resonate with target audiences. With prebuilt templates and insight-driven messaging, enterprises can launch their marketing campaigns faster and drive better engagement.

Our partners

Cognizant partners with Salesforce to deliver scalable and intelligent marketing services tailored for your business.

Take digital marketing to the next level

As a strategic partner to Salesforce, we’re helping revolutionize digital marketing for businesses across industries. Our solution addresses the challenges organizations face in adopting enterprise-grade marketing platforms by providing a cost-effective, fully managed service for marketing operations powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.