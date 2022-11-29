Drive better marketing results with AI Cognizant® Managed Marketing Campaigns solution empowers organizations to access the full power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud—without the burden of owning licenses or managing operations. Cognizant buys, owns and operates the Salesforce environment on behalf of clients, delivering AI-powered and outcome-driven marketing as a service. With up to 40% cost savings, ready-to-deploy templates and consumption-based pricing, businesses can scale from basic email campaigns to hyper-personalized, omnichannel experiences—all while staying lean and agile.