ECS Service Delivery Partner

Modernize applications, improve technical value, harness cloud-based development and develop your digital portfolio with our Cognizant® Modernization Acceleration Platform, Cognizant Cloud Acceleration Platform and AWS Managed Container orchestration including Elastic Container Services (ECS) and Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS).

Application-led cloud migration: Employ a platform-driven approach to cloud migration to make applications digital-ready while ensuring business agility and elastic scalability.

Legacy modernization: Modernize legacy applications and their ecosystem to a cost-effective modern platform using a fully automated, tools-based approach.

Technology stack modernization: Upgrade technology cost effectively and migrate applications with automated assessments and remediation.

Business-led modernization: Unlock the future value for the business and improve speed to market using our Digital Footprint Diagnostics.