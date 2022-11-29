ECS Service Delivery Partner

Skip to main content Skip to footer
How AWS Managed Containerization Platform can help your business

The AWS Managed Containerization Platform benefits your business by:

  • Simplifying containerized application deployment and management
  • Improving scalability and flexibility for faster response times
  • Enhancing security by isolating applications in unique containers
  • Optimizing resource utilization and reducing costs by using server resources efficiently
  • Providing access to numerous container-related services and tools to streamline development and deployment workflows

Modernize at the infrastructure, platform and application layers with Cognizant frameworks and our flagship Cognizant® Cloud Acceleration Platform (CCAP) and its plugin ecosystem.

CCAP provides an end-to-end solution—from assessment to transformation of workloads, to the deployment of applications both ECS (Elastic Container Services) and EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Services) on AWS cloud.

Offerings

Accelerate digital with predictable outcomes

Modernize applications, improve technical value, harness cloud-based development and develop your digital portfolio with our Cognizant® Modernization Acceleration Platform, Cognizant Cloud Acceleration Platform and AWS Managed Container orchestration including Elastic Container Services (ECS) and Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS).

Application-led cloud migration: Employ a platform-driven approach to cloud migration to make applications digital-ready while ensuring business agility and elastic scalability.

Legacy modernization: Modernize legacy applications and their ecosystem to a cost-effective modern platform using a fully automated, tools-based approach.

Technology stack modernization: Upgrade technology cost effectively and migrate applications with automated assessments and remediation.

Business-led modernization: Unlock the future value for the business and improve speed to market using our Digital Footprint Diagnostics.

Improve agility, scalability and more

Get expert guidance managing and optimizing your containerized applications running on the AWS platform. Our service monitors, maintains and optimizes your business's containerized applications so they run efficiently and effectively.

Our AWS practice experts provide end-to-end support for the containerized application management process:

  • Deployment and configuration
  • Monitoring and alerting
  • Scaling and optimization
  • Security and compliance
  • Support and maintenance 
Cognizant is an AWS ECS Service Delivery partner

Cognizant is a proud AWS partner to have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with Amazon ECS container orchestration platform and solutions.

Our extensive experience in cutting-edge cloud technology and industry domains enables us to address the unique challenges and opportunities across various industries.

Featured work

INSURANCE

Insurer builds BPaaS insurance platform on AWS
FINTECH

Leading fintech implements new digital platform on AWS
LIFE SCIENCES

Large scale AWS migration cuts costs for healthcare company
AUTOMOTIVE

German corp benefits by migrating servers to ECS Fargate
Our partner

Our partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations enable us to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients.

