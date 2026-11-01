Contract Name: NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI

Contract Number: 80TECH26D0443

Group: B

NAICS: 541330, 541430, 541490, 541511, 541512, 541513, 541519--

Role: Prime

Contract Type: Multiple-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)

User Agencies: All Federal, Civilian, DoW--

PoP: November 1, 2026 – October 31, 2036

Contracting Agency: NASA

SEWP VI Program Manager: Peter Nagrod; pnagrod@cognizantgov.com; 571-266-4062

SEWP VI Deputy Program Manager: Christy Thrush; cthrush@cognizantgov.com; 571-266-4056

To obtain a quote: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Policy and procedural information regarding installation, basic warranty, extended warranty, technical support, software support, and other post-delivery issues: PMO@cognizantgov.cov

Fair Opportunity

FAR 16.505(b) (1) provides that each contractor shall be given fair opportunity to be considered for each order exceeding $10,000 and issued under multiple award contracts. The FAR states that the method to obtain fair opportunity is at the discretion of the Contracting Officer (CO) and that the CO must document the rationale for placement and price of each order. Using the online SEWP Quote Request Tool (QRT) is the recommended method to assist in this activity and to augment the required decision documentation. The QRT will automatically include the Contract Holders within a selected Group or based on a suggested source.

CGS SEWP VI Ordering Guide