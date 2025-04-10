Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3500ceb4" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5d9465b8" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@129b5373" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@209c33af" Investors
Microsoft partner awards

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Microsoft

2024 Partner of the Year Winner

  • Americas GSI US
  • GSI Growth Champion Award

2024 Partner of the Year Finalist

  • Global System Integrator (GSI) Award
  • Intelligent Automation Award
  • Media and Telco Award
Know more
Microsoft award badge
Microsoft

2023 Partner of the Year Winner

  • Intelligent Automation Award

2023 Partner of the Year Finalist

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences Award
  • Low Code Application Development Award
  • Modern Endpoint Management Award
  • MVP Industry Solutions GSI/Advisory Award
Know more
microsoft badge