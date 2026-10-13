Cognizant positioned as the highest Leader in the Everest Group Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026
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Everest Group
Cognizant positioned as the highest Leader in the Everest Group Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

This recognition highlights our ability to deliver end-to-end quality engineering for AI. Leveraging our TRUST framework, AI Lifecycle Assurance (AILA) toolkit, Flowsource™, Neuro SAN, and the QE Agentic Hub, we validate data, models, generative AI, and agentic systems across the entire lifecycle. This helps enterprises deploy and scale AI with greater quality, speed, and resilience.

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<p><span class="small">Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis.  All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking.  To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit <a href="https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everestgrp.com%2Fpublished-research%2Fpeak-matrix%2F&amp;data=05%7C02%7Cannukurian.alexander%40cognizant.com%7Ca8ff320b87c348fc89a908df296502b5%7Cde08c40719b9427d9fe8edf254300ca7%7C0%7C0%7C639275185957951027%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=VAX65TcAWPuPwhzfdseU6AlGKy8EYQ21Qfp01E9jFPQ%3D&amp;reserved=0" target="_blank">Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports</a>. </span></p>
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