AI agents and CX—start earning cognitive trust

I have spent most of my career in customer experience (CX) chasing one number: friction. Faster checkout, smoother onboarding and fewer clicks. We optimized the buying journey until it gleamed, and by almost every measure, we succeeded. You can buy a mattress at 2:00 AM without speaking to a human and have it delivered before you change your mind.

And yet Cognizant’s https://www.cognizant.com/en\_us/aem-i/document/new-minds-new-markets.pdf " target="_blank">New minds, new markets research, conducted with Oxford Economics across 8,451 consumers in the US, UK, Germany and Australia, found that 75% of buyers report frustration with the online purchasing process. “Frustrating” is the word people reach for when something is working exactly as designed and still making their life harder than it should be.

The apps are fast, the checkouts are smooth, the pages remember the address—and the customer is still frustrated. Either buyers are wrong about their own experience, or our industry has been measuring the wrong thing for two decades. The second explanation is correct.

Twenty years optimizing the wrong thing

The convenience rush has a clear starting point. Amazon patented one-click checkout in 1999. A year later, Steve Krug published Don't Make Me Think, the book that would become the gospel of user-friendly design. The iPhone arrived in 2007 and folded the high street into a pocket. The premise across all of it was simple: customers were giving up because buying was hard, so making it easier had to be the answer.

The CX industry obliged. We chased convenience for the next 20 years, defining it as the elimination of friction, the operational effort of completing a transaction. What we did not chase was cognitive load, the mental effort of working out what to buy in the first place. Despite 20 years of polish to the buying experience, customers still carry the same cognitive load when they shop. A typical online buyer runs through a fistful of search queries, several open tabs, a detour through Reddit, a price comparison and a moment of paralysis that survives the click.

Our industry rebuilt the shopping mall and put it in your pocket, making it easier to reach, but made no progress on the harder problem of helping you decide what to buy once you arrived.

The reason for that failure is that until recently, we could not. A person carries their cognitive load inside their own head, and no interface could reach in there, so we optimized everything around the decision in the hope that if the wrapping were fast enough, the wrapped object would feel lighter. It did not.

Where the cognitive work goes now

An AI agent that knows the buyer can do something no checkout flow ever could: it can shrink the decision itself. Instead of presenting a thousand options and wishing the customer luck, it can narrow them down to the right one. Instead of making the path to purchase shorter, it can make the question of what to purchase feel almost effortless. The cognitive work does not vanish, but the buyer hands it to the agent, and the agent carries it.

The shift is underway. New minds, new markets describes AI assistants already reordering everyday items, helping people avoid impulsive financial decisions and detecting urgency from tone in healthcare conversations. Consumers are most comfortable using AI in discovery (Comfort Quotient 47 out of 100) and in use (39). They are least comfortable at the moment of payment (27), where control over the transaction still matters more than convenience. Consumers want AI to think on their behalf, but they are not yet ready for it to spend on their behalf.

Cognizant and Oxford Economics also forecast that by 2030, AI-friendly buyers will be responsible for up to 55% of consumer purchasing activity, with US buying power alone topping $4.4 trillion. Those numbers belong to the next strategic planning cycle, not a distant future.

Earning the trust of a piece of software

Brands on the receiving end of this shift face a different question. They are no longer competing for the buyer's eye. They are competing for the recommendation that lands in the buyer's hand after a system has done the asking on their behalf. The brands that win in that environment will not be the loudest on media, the broadest on range or the most familiar on the shelf. They will be the ones whose products and experiences are intelligible to a piece of software acting on behalf of a person: brands with clean data, genuine differentiation and a clear answer to why someone should choose them when the asking is being done by an agent that does not respond to advertising.

This is cognitive trust. Brands earn it by behaving consistently across every customer touchpoint, by structuring their data well enough to be read accurately and by backing up what their marketing claims with operational evidence. It is the slow compound of fundamentals done well. It is unglamorous work. It does not win Lions. But the brands that build it will surface in the next decade of buyer journeys. The brands that do not will disappear from the shortlist.

Marketing teams cannot buy cognitive trust through paid media, nor manufacture it through campaign spend. They have to build it.

Who builds cognitive trust

Anyone who ends this argument with "and the Chief Marketing Officer must transform" misses the point. The leading CMOs already grasp what is happening. The harder problem sits one layer down: whether the people running marketing, IT, data, customer service and product can make a brand act coherently across the surfaces an AI agent reads.

A brand earns cognitive trust only when marketing, IT, data, customer service and product all act in concert. Marketing on its own cannot make a brand legible to a recommendation system: it takes IT and operations to clean the data, customer service to answer reviews consistently, product and supply chain to deliver what the page promises, and leadership to keep the signals coherent across all of it.

If an AI agent evaluated your brand on behalf of your best customer right now, reading your data, your reviews, your response patterns and your content, would it find a coherent signal worth recommending? Or would it find years of fragmented decisions, inconsistent messaging and unresolved complaints?

Most organizations do not yet know the answer. The ones that do are already building one.