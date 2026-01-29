Three AI trends that will reshape smart factory automation

Manufacturers are under pressure like never before. Rising labor costs, unpredictable supply chains and aging factory systems are eroding margins and slowing responsiveness to dynamic market signals. A single hour of downtime can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, most plants still rely on rigid, hardware-bound programmable logic computers (PLC) and siloed data streams that make real-time optimization nearly impossible.

This is why smart factory automation is no longer optional. AI-driven technologies are increasingly being used to transform how factories operate by introducing continuous improvement, more autonomous decision-making and more intelligent data insights.

Legacy infrastructure, siloed data and static controls once dictated the pace of production. Today, AI-led automation and unified data visibility are redefining it. By virtualizing control logic, unifying data and embedding intelligence at every level, manufacturers can reconfigure processes dynamically, respond instantly to anomalies and continuously improve without halting production.

Here are three ways we’re seeing manufacturers redefine automation in the smart factory.

1. Bringing continuous learning to the smart factory with virtual PLCs

From static logic to adaptive intelligence, automation has long relied on physical PLCs to control factory processes and automation. However, traditional PLCs are rigid and hardware-bound. When market conditions shift or a new product variant is introduced, it can take days or weeks to reprogram them, slowing responsiveness and increasing downtime.

Virtual PLCs replace static logic and fixed instructions with adaptive, software-defined control. By blending AI and cloud-native architectures, these systems continuously learn from sensor data and production outcomes. With these insights, they can adjust parameters in real time to minimize waste, improve yield and optimize cycle times. As a result, automation becomes self-optimizing, with each decision loop improving the next.

2. Introducing autonomous decision-making to factories via agentic AI

Human operators and static automation struggle to keep pace with complex, high-variability environments. Predicting deviations and coordinating responses across machines often requires manual intervention, leading to downtime and inefficiencies.

Autonomous decision-making factories that incorporate agentic AI systems can benefit from intelligent agents capable of autonomous, context-aware decision-making. These AI agents can observe operations, predict deviations and take corrective actions automatically, reducing downtime and variability.

Multiple agents can also collaborate across machines, lines and plants. For example, one agent may analyze vision data to detect quality issues, while another coordinates maintenance scheduling to avoid production bottlenecks.

This intelligence can become operationalized, ensuring AI agents are trained, tested and deployed in a structured, scalable way.

3. Unifying data intelligence to gain new insights

Most factories operate with fragmented data silos, legacy systems, disconnected sensors and manual logs. This lack of cross-system visibility makes real-time optimization nearly impossible. To combat this, manufacturers are embracing new approaches to unifying their data, such as the unified name space (UNS).

UNS adds a layer of data management technology to help standardize data coming from various devices and industrial control systems. It also enables richer contextualization of data, which makes it easier for AI solutions to highlight the root cause of any issue.

With unified data intelligence, manufacturers can turn raw, scattered data into actionable insights. AI can ingest, clean, contextualize and interpret information from both old and new systems, bridging visibility gaps and creating a single source of truth.

AI-powered analytics and digital twins can also enable real-time feedback loops that drive predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and quality optimization.

By connecting operational data to business outcomes, manufacturers can move from isolated automation cells to AI-driven ecosystems that learn, adapt and scale enterprise-wide.

The future of manufacturing

A new era of adaptable, intelligent manufacturing is underway. The next generation of automation will be defined not by hardware upgrades but by AI that learns, orchestrates and optimizes across every layer of production.

Ready to turn these trends into results? Get the full playbook—frameworks, checklists and case patterns—in “Engineering AI into the Factory of the Future.”

https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/cmp/engineering-ai-into-the-factory-of-the-future " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Download the whitepaper.