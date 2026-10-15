Retail media's measurement reckoning has already arrived

<p>Retail media has historically offered one of the most compelling advertising models in the market. Because retailers could see what consumers engaged with and what they ultimately purchased, they could tie ad exposure directly to a recorded sale. Advertisers were willing to pay a premium for this precision.</p> <p>Those value dynamics are changing with agent-led shopping. Retailers retain visibility into what gets purchased, but they lose visibility into what preceded it.</p> <p>This dramatic shift was top of mind as we reviewed the findings from <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.hfsresearch.com/research/agent-shopping-repricing-constraint/">our latest research with HFS Research</a>: What happens when the moment that influences a purchase becomes separated from the moment that records the transaction?</p> <p>With agent-based shopping, consumers may still complete transactions within retail ecosystems, and retailers continue to own loyalty relationships, transaction histories and a deep understanding of basket behavior. But the moment of influence—when product discovery and decision-making are occurring—is increasingly happening before a shopper ever reaches the retailer’s digital property.</p> <p>That shift has significant implications for how retail media value is created, measured and monetized. Retailers need to move toward a model that leverages the intelligence they already own, not what they’ll increasingly share with agents.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Shopping agents introduce a new source of influence</span></h3> <p>One finding from the research captures the new dynamics particularly well. The great majority (73%) of retail media leaders believe structured product data will become more important than paid visibility in an agent-driven environment, while 71% expect impression- and click-based media units to lose value.</p> <p>Viewed together, those findings suggest a subtle but important change. While retail media has historically excelled at helping brands capture attention, agent-led commerce places more weight on helping intelligent systems understand products well enough to recommend them.</p> <p>Consider a quick-service restaurant traveler scenario. A customer rushing through an airport may ask an AI assistant where to find breakfast before boarding. The recommendation is unlikely to depend solely on which brand secured the most visibility. Instead, it may be influenced by menu availability, dietary preferences, proximity, loyalty benefits, operating hours and other contextual signals.</p> <p>In that moment, recommendation quality becomes just as important as advertising visibility. That does not mean advertising disappears. But it does suggest the sources of influence within the purchasing journey are evolving.</p> <h3><span class="h4">What this means for measuring value in retail media</span></h3> <p>The research indicates retail media leaders already recognize this shift. Today, nearly three-quarters of respondents report that just 5% or less of retail media revenue is influenced by agents. However, not a single respondent expects that figure to remain essentially zero within the next 24 months, and nearly one-third expect at least 15% of revenue to be agent-influenced.</p> <p>For us, that changes the conversation. The question is becoming less about whether agent-led commerce will emerge and more about how organizations will operate when it becomes a meaningful part of the customer journey.</p> <p>And that is where measurement enters the discussion. Seven in 10 retail media owners report that they cannot currently demonstrate advertising value when an AI agent completes the purchase. Six in 10 say advertisers are already questioning how those interactions can be measured.</p> <p>What makes those findings noteworthy is not simply the measurement challenge itself. Retail media has historically commanded premium investment because it could connect marketing activity directly to commercial outcomes. As new forms of discovery emerge, maintaining advertiser confidence will require measurement approaches that reflect how purchasing decisions are increasingly being made.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Retail media leaders recognize the changing dynamics</span></h3> <p>Encouragingly, the industry is already responding. In the research, measurement credibility emerged as the leading barrier identified by respondents, while incrementality and outcome measurement ranked among the highest-funded capability areas. That combination suggests retail media leaders understand what is at stake. The focus is shifting from measuring exposure to measuring business impact—from “did they see the ad and then make a purchase,” to “did the ad change their behavior, or would they have purchased anyway.”</p> <p>Perhaps the most important takeaway from the research is that retailers are not losing the assets that matter most. As HFS notes in its conclusion, agents may increasingly absorb the impression while retailers continue to own the transaction, loyalty identity and basket data. And we agree, those remain powerful advantages.</p> <p>The opportunity now is to build measurement and pricing models around the outcomes retailers continue to control rather than the moments of influence they may increasingly share with agents and other intermediaries.</p> <h3><span class="h4">A moment of truth in retail media</span></h3> <p>Every meaningful shift in commerce changes what markets value and how success is measured. Retail media finds itself at one of those moments.</p> <p>The organizations that move first are unlikely to do so because they have complete certainty. They will move because they recognize that advertiser expectations, measurement requirements and sources of influence are evolving.</p> <p>That was our central takeaway from the research. Not that a measurement reckoning is coming but that the industry may already be working through it. </p> <p><i>Read the entire report, “<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.hfsresearch.com/research/agent-shopping-repricing-constraint/">Agent-led shopping is repricing retail media, but measurement is the constraint</a>.”</i></p>