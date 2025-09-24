About that MIT AI study…

In August, https://32290571.isolation.zscaler.com/profile/aa0fc3ba-fc2b-4872-9833-83f26367d34b/zia-session/?controls\_id=56c373d4-35b1-4f8c-a355-a181666aad53\&region=cle\&tenant=8be389a82b37\&user=28e99b7a820d24d16553c4ba5c8a3e98442db757ae766a6ab34a751d5142a81f\&original\_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmlq.ai%2Fmedia%2Fquarterly\_decks%2Fv0.1\_State\_of\_AI\_in\_Business\_2025\_Report.pdf\&key=sh-1\&hmac=7dc07ce438d6998fbd938a06178d98eb53d6253f8de503382221506047430117 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a report from the MIT NANDA Initiative landed with a thud in the AI world: With $30 billion to $40 billion having been spent by enterprises on generative AI, the research said, only 5% was showing up as measurable returns. 95% of that spending, researchers claimed, has gone nowhere.

That number startles. It feels too big, too final. And yet even if you doubt the exact math, the sense of it rings true. There is a gap—between ambition and outcome, between promise and proof. The report was named “The Gen AI Divide,” and that feels right.

The markets were quick to react. AI-related equities declined, especially those whose valuations hinged on promised rapid returns from generative AI. Sentiment turned more cautious. Narratives about hype, risk and overvaluation grew louder. At the same time, companies devoted to solving AI implementation problems got more positive attention.

In boardrooms, the reaction was a mix of silence and shuffling papers. Executives who had been boasting of their AI journey now found themselves wondering if they’d bought into a mirage. Directors asked sharper questions meant to cut through jargon: “What did we get for our money? Where is the proof?”

The mood was not full-blown panic, perhaps, but unease as the story being told to shareholders lost some of its shine. In some instances, you could feel the defensiveness as proponents argued that the projects were not failures; they were part of the process of learning.

But there was definitely a sobering recognition that without the right strategy and discipline in AI implementation, the enterprise could repeat familiar mistakes—where motion is mistaken for progress, and ambition outpaces the organization’s ability to execute.

Now that time has passed and the noise has died down, it’s a good time to assess what the real takeaways are from MIT’s findings.

What the report says

The report’s main points are as sharp as posts on X:

Most projects stall in pilots. They tease the imagination as to what is possible but rarely scale.





The models aren't broken; organizations are. The quality of an institution's leadership, strategy and integration capabilities matters.





Employees improvise. Consumer AI tools are used in the shadows—often more effectively than in company-approved initiatives.





Winners redesign workflows. Success comes when AI is incorporated into agentic solutions capable of acting, adapting and learning.





Success comes when AI is incorporated into agentic solutions capable of acting, adapting and learning. Time is short. In a year, maybe 18 months, today’s choices will lock in as tomorrow’s costs.

What the critics say

Not surprisingly, AI enthusiasts and evangelists quickly pushed back on the study’s validity. Arguments included:



Early pilots weren’t meant to show ROI.





Quiet gains, including faster drafts, cleaner code and sharper marketing, don’t get counted.





Industries differ; logistics moves slower than finance, for example.





Every new technology rides the hype cycle; inflated expectations bring inevitable disillusion.





The study defines “failure” as any implementation not meeting KPIs within six months of the pilot. Cognizant research indicates that this tight timeframe largely accounts for the high failure rate. Among 2,000 businesses surveyed in our https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/gen-ai-strategy-wf2851465 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AI momentum study, for example, over 70% do not expect significant results for at least four years.

What remains true

Strip away the hype and counter-hype, and several truths hold:

Integration is the mountain. AI must be built into the business, not sprinkled on top. Successful integration demands cross-functional collaboration, where IT, operations and business units work in concert rather than in silos. Without a clear plan for embedding AI in daily workflows, even advanced models risk becoming expensive shelfware.





Strategy trumps model quality. Winners know where they're going, and why. A well-defined strategy ensures AI investments align with broader business goals, preventing wasted effort on flashy but irrelevant projects. Organizations that prioritize strategic clarity can pivot quickly when market conditions change, making their AI initiatives more resilient.





Shadow AI is real. And sometimes it's more productive than formal projects. Employees are turning to consumer AI tools to solve immediate problems, bypassing bureaucracy and delivering results faster. This grassroots innovation can reveal gaps in official programs, highlighting where formal adoption lags behind user needs.





The future is agentic. Adaptive learning systems, not passive tools, will carry the day. Agentic AI can make decisions, learn from feedback and evolve with changing circumstances, offering a dynamic edge over static automation. As businesses shift toward these systems, the ability to adapt will become a key differentiator in competitive markets.





The clock is ticking. Choices made now will echo for years. Organizations that hesitate risk falling behind as AI capabilities accelerate and early adopters lock in advantages. The urgency isn't just about technology; it's about shaping culture and processes before inertia sets in.

What MIT has surfaced is not really about machines. It is about our structures, our habits and our willingness to change. The gen AI divide is not destiny. It is a warning. The gap between hope and results can be closed—but only with leadership, clarity and courage.