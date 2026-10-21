Resizing the two-pizza delivery pod in the age of AI

<p>If you have sat in any delivery transformation conversation in the last few years, you’ve heard of the two-pizza team. A group small enough to be fed by two pizzas, kept cross functional and close to the outcome. And for a decade, the industry more or less agreed on this size: a pod of eight to 12 people, one project, one accountable lead, with all the skills the work needed inside the group.</p> <p>That two-pizza concept is now being rewritten because the work inside the team is changing, and with it, the question that determines whether AI belongs in delivery at all.</p> <h3><span class="h4">The work and the accountability are being redistributed</span></h3> <p>Across build, test, analysis and documentation, a growing share of task hours is now performed by AI specialists (AI agents with their own context and memory), which frees people to spend their time where they add what only they can add: the trade-off calls, the client conversation, the design intent and the accountability for the outcome.</p> <p>This redistribution comes with a condition. The moment an agent drafts the specification, generates code, writes the tests or produces the evidence pack, every question a delivery leader has spent a career answering gets asked again, in a new form. </p> <ul> <li>Which version of the requirement did the agent work from?</li> <li>Who approved what it produced?</li> <li>Can we show the client exactly where human judgment entered and where it did not? </li> </ul> <p>Trust in a teammate is earned through visible behavior. Trust in an AI specialist requires evidence. And the discipline that earns it is control, which is the critical element for AI safety.</p> <p>So the composition of the pod is inverting. Instead of eight to 12 people, we are seeing smaller hybrid pods including a few interdisciplinary experts working alongside AI specialists, where the humans carry intent, judgment and accountability, and the AI specialists carry throughput under explicit controls. In the programs we are running, the direction of travel is clear even if the exact ratio is still being determined. </p> <p>The old arithmetic of "headcount divided by project size" no longer describes how delivery capacity is created.</p> <h3><span class="h4">The need for one shared workspace</span></h3> <p>There is a second shift happening at the same time. Frontier model capability is converging across providers, prices are compressing, and the stack is diversifying across frontier, open-weight and smaller self-hosted models. The model alone is no longer the differentiator. What decides advantage now is how fast an organization turns AI investment into proven, governed value, and that depends on the agents, workflows, guardrails and shared context built around the model.</p> <p>This is where many AI-first delivery attempts stall, and it is rarely a capability problem. It is a control and workspace problem. A hybrid pod is interdisciplinary by design, which means an engineer, an analyst, a tester, a business SME and a handful of AI specialists all need to engage on the same work at the same time. When each persona reaches for a different tool, with different context, different guardrails and no shared memory, two things break at once. The pod spends its energy stitching the work back together, and nobody can answer the trust question, because there is no single place where the work was governed. </p> <p>The need , then, is an ecosystem of AI capabilities where the interdisciplinary pod and its AI specialists engage in one workspace, grounded in the same enterprise knowledge, governed by the same standards and focused on what each member, human or digital, is trying to achieve. Intent in, outcome out, with the controls built into the way the work happens rather than audited after it.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Control defines the next generation of delivery </span></h3> <p>What is no longer open for debate is the direction: Smaller hybrid pods, an ecosystem of AI capabilities around them, and one workspace where interdisciplinary teams and AI specialists pursue the same intent, under standards everyone can see.</p> <p>The two-pizza team gave us a good decade of team design. The next decade belongs to pods that are small not because they’re sliced thinly, but because so much of the work now has an AI specialist that is governed, evidenced and accountable to the same standard as the people beside it..</p> <p><i>Put AI specialists on your team without losing control. See how <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/services/cognizant-platforms/ai-nexus.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Cognizant AI Nexus</a> governs every task and evidences every result.</i></p>