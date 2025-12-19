Close the digital talent gap with new approaches to skilling

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/12/bridging-the-digital-talent-crisis/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Previously published by the World Economic Forum in December 2025.

The conversation around artificial intelligence is often dominated by predictions about automation and job displacement. But tempting as it is to dwell on hypothetical threats, they distract from a more pressing challenge: a fast-escalating digital skills gap. This demands urgent attention, as it is already constraining organizational competitiveness and economic progress globally.

https://www.weforum.org/publications/new-economy-skills-building-ai-data-and-digital-capabilities-for-growth/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Recent research by Cognizant and the World Economic Forum reveals that demand for digital skills, such as AI, big data and technology literacy, is accelerating far more quickly than global supply. This widespread shortfall is fueling a growing digital skills gap, leaving only a fraction of business leaders confident in their ability to find the quantity and quality of talent they need to compete and thrive.

The labor market is already responding as expected to this scarcity. Roles requiring advanced AI and data capabilities are commanding significant wage premiums, a clear signal of the global demand for digital talent. Yet, paradoxically, the systems responsible for developing this talent—from national education systems to employer training programmes—are not matching the velocity of change. And as AI reshapes how work is done and how these capabilities are applied, digital roles are becoming more volatile, changing faster than their human-centric counterparts.

The skills dilemma: A global wake-up call

The implications of the digital skills gap are profound. Without urgent action, the divide will deepen, creating new forms of inequality and limiting upward mobility for millions.

Consider the economic impact. According to https://blog.bham.ac.uk/cityredi/digital-skills-shortage-uk-faces-27-6-billion-loss-by-2030-due-to-digital-skills-shortage/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a recent study, the digital talent shortfall could cost the UK economy $36.7 billion in losses and put 380,000 jobs at risk by 2030. In high-growth regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/voices/accelerating-africa-s-digital-revolution-to-boost-jobs-and-growth?cid=afw\_fb\_wbafrica\_en\_ext " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the World Bank projects demand for 230 million digitally skilled workers, an opportunity that could unlock up to $130 billion in economic value. These numbers represent missed potential for individuals, communities and nations.

This matters deeply for workers. In the US, https://nationalskillscoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/NSC-DigitalDivideSkinny-Report.pdf " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">research from the National Skills Coalition shows that even one digital skill boosts an employee’s earnings by 23%. Mastering three or more digital skills can increase wages by roughly 45%. Digital proficiency has become a powerful engine of individual prosperity and collective resilience, underscoring the need for wide-reaching, equitable access to upskilling opportunities.

How do we bridge the gap?

Solving the digital talent crisis requires a fundamental mindset shift. Skills development cannot be treated as a side initiative or left solely to individuals trying to future-proof their careers. It must become a shared priority across businesses, governments, educators and technology partners. We must focus on teaching new skills, placing technology in the hands of workers and creating environments where experimentation and real-world learning can flourish.

1. Building skills from within and across the ecosystem

It’s tempting to view skills development as the sole responsibility of workers, but the reality is that cultivating digital talent is a collective responsibility. Encouragingly, our research shows that employees are more motivated than ever to learn. They are, for example, now investing more hours into building new digital skills than they did in the past. This appetite for growth highlights how crucial it is for businesses to invest in robust, accessible learning resources that genuinely support workforce ambition and potential.

Internal skilling programs that are well-structured, blending formal classroom instruction with experiential elements, including online learning, mentoring and project-based assignments, can effectively align the aspirations of employees with the strategic needs of organizations. These programs must tailor content aligned to emerging technologies and industry trends—from AI and machine learning to data analytics and cybersecurity—so that learning keeps pace with the evolution of work.

But our research shows that access remains uneven. Employees in smaller businesses or slow-moving industries often lack exposure to advanced upskilling initiatives, while their counterparts in tech-savvy organizations surge ahead. This disparity risks creating a deeper digital divide, limiting social mobility and impeding economic growth.

This is why ecosystem-level initiatives are essential. https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/about-cognizant/sustainability-corporate-citizenship/synapse " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Cognizant Synapse is one such example; it's a bold initiative to train over two million individuals by 2030. Synapse brings together governments, schools, businesses and strategic partners to build inclusive learning pathways. By combining technical training with broader digital literacy, these programs empower people from all backgrounds to participate in the digital economy.

2. Empowering workers with hands-on technology

While learning theory is important, learning by doing is transformative. Organizations must ensure their people have access to the latest digital tools and platforms in safe, risk-free environments, where they can experiment, make mistakes and build confidence. Virtual labs, simulations and sandbox environments allow employees to test ideas, learn at the pace of innovation and master the agile thinking needed to thrive in today’s unpredictable landscape.

Immersive, real-world experiences, such as scenario-based workshops, simulations and collaborative projects, help bridge the gap between theory and application. They foster creative problem-solving and adaptability, both of which are essential for navigating an AI-augmented workplace.

We’ve seen the impact firsthand at Cognizant. During Vibe Coding Week, our online generative AI hackathon, more than 53,000 Cognizant associates from 40 countries came together to explore the creative possibilities of AI. Events like this democratize innovation and advance AI fluency on a global scale by putting cutting-edge technology directly into the hands of the workforce. The result: empowered employees, accelerated skills development and a vibrant culture of experimentation and growth.

The time to act is now

The digital talent crisis is not a distant threat. It's a clear and present reality already influencing economies, social mobility and the nature of work. Rather than focus on what AI might displace, we should focus on what we can gain by empowering people with the skills to lead with ingenuity and resilience.

Closing the skills gap is more than a workforce initiative for human resources functions. It is fundamental to sustaining economic growth and broader social progress.

By prioritizing skills development and putting technology into the hands of every worker, we can build a more inclusive, dynamic and future-ready workforce. The time to bridge the digital talent gap is now—our shared future depends on it.