Airlines and airports must prepare for the FIFA World Cup

The https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canada-mexico-usa2026 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">FIFA World Cup is more than a global sporting spectacle—it’s a massive logistical challenge for the aviation industry. With millions of fans traveling across borders, cities and time zones, airports and airlines must prepare for a surge in demand, complexity and expectations. The stakes are high; delays, disruptions and inefficiencies can ripple across the entire travel ecosystem, impacting not just operations but brand reputation and passenger trust.

As we look toward the 2026 World Cup, set to span multiple countries and cities across North America, airports and airlines must act now to ensure they’re not just ready, but resilient. The key lies in data-driven coordination, intelligent automation and shared situational awareness across all stakeholders.

The operational challenge: A global event with local impact

During the https://www.cirium.com/thoughtcloud/analysis-aviation-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022/ " target="_blank">2022 World Cup in Qatar, air arrivals surged by nearly 30%, with over 13,700 flights landing in just five weeks. To meet demand, a deactivated airport had to be reopened, with operations scaled up by over 200%. With the 2026 tournament expected to draw even larger crowds across a wider geographic footprint—it’s being co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico—operational complexity will be unprecedented.

Even ahead of the World Cup, global air travel is massive. According to the https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/2025-releases/2025-01-30-01/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">International Air Transport Association, passenger volumes in 2024 were up 10% year over year, with load factors reaching 79.5%. And passenger volumes are forecast to increase another 5.8% in 2025 with load factors reaching a record high of 84%.

Amidst this high volume, operational inefficiencies persist. In the U.S., https://www.kcra.com/article/flight-delays-cancellations-2024/64311036 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">nearly one in four flights are delayed, with the Federal Aviation Administration citing weather, staffing shortages and airspace congestion as key contributors. The New York metro area alone accounts for over 40% of national delays.

A playbook for operational excellence

Preparing for a global event like the FIFA World Cup demands more than just scaling up; it requires a reimagining of how airports and airlines operate under pressure. Success hinges on creating a connected ecosystem in which every stakeholder, from ground crews to air traffic controllers, shares a common operational picture. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about orchestration.

Airports must evolve into intelligent hubs, capable of anticipating passenger flows and aircraft movements with precision. Predictive analytics and scenario planning can help mitigate bottlenecks before they occur, while post-event insights offer a feedback loop for continuous improvement. The goal is not just to react faster, but to plan smarter.

For airlines, agility is the name of the game. Crew scheduling, gate assignments and disruption response must be handled with speed and foresight. Empowering frontline staff with real-time data and decision support tools can transform the passenger experience from chaotic to seamless. And when things go wrong—as they inevitably do—resilience is measured by how quickly operations recover and how clearly passengers are kept informed.

Lessons from Qatar 2022

The 2022 tournament in Qatar offered a blueprint for success. By testing its operational plan during the FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar gained valuable insights that shaped its World Cup readiness. Infrastructure expansion at Hamad International Airport, combined with the strategic reopening of Doha International Airport (which had been replaced by Hamad), provided the necessary capacity. But perhaps most importantly, clear coordination across airport, airline and government entities ensured that everyone knew their role—and executed it flawlessly.

Looking ahead to 2026

North America’s multi-city format will introduce new layers of complexity. To navigate it, aviation leaders should embrace a mindset of proactive collaboration. Real-time data sharing, joint contingency planning and unified communication protocols will be essential. Passenger experience must remain front and center, with digital tools streamlining every touchpoint—from check-in to boarding.

And once the final whistle blows, the work isn’t over. Post-event analytics will be key to understanding what worked, what didn’t and how to build even greater resilience for future global events.

Turning complexity into advantage

The World Cup is more than a challenge—it’s an opportunity. For airports and airlines, it’s a chance to showcase operational excellence on a global stage. With the right strategy, coordination and foresight, complexity becomes a catalyst for innovation, and disruption becomes a proving ground for leadership.