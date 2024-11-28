Capitalizing on the Benelux gen AI advantage

Businesses in Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) believe generative AI is critical to their future success, according to our recent research, and it shows in their planned expenditures. Benelux businesses plan to spend a median of $18.5 million on this powerful technology this year, well above the global median of $12.5 million.

At the same time, our study indicates a relatively low level of confidence regarding the ability to successfully roll out their generative AI strategies. A clear majority of these businesses (73%) believe they aren't moving fast enough with their generative AI strategies, and almost six in 10 (59%) believe this will open the door for competitors to get ahead.

The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, country infrastructure and available talent, for instance—as well as internal factors like the business’s own technology foundation, will influence success with implementing generative AI strategies and how businesses use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 90 in Benelux. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about their ability to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment.

But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

For Benelux, the momentum score is 47% lower than the global average. The factors contributing to this score vary from country to country, but the most impactful for Benelux are a relatively pessimistic view of the cost and availability of talent and consumer perceptions compared with other countries. An additional factor pulling the score back for Benelux leaders is an acute concern about the maturity of gen AI-related technologies. At the same time, Benelux respondents voiced relatively high optimism regarding their data readiness.