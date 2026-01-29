Prioritizing AI use cases to ensure success in the factory of the future

<p>Manufacturers are increasingly looking to AI to drive positive change, from increased resilience to modernized operations, to enhanced worker productivity. </p> <p>With all of AI’s potential, however, it can be difficult to prioritize which initiatives to pursue first. With many business functions vying to apply AI in their own area of the organization, attention can be diluted and the potential for success, diminished. So, where to begin? </p> <p>At this stage, it’s crucial for manufacturers to avoid being lured in by the hype that has accompanied AI’s rapid acceleration. The “fear of missing out” on the latest advancement can push investment decisions in the wrong direction. It’s important for manufacturers to let business needs dictate their AI decisions.</p> <h4>How to prioritize AI use cases in manufacturing</h4> <p>In other words, value creation doesn’t start with technology. Instead, it starts with the business problem, whether it’s increasing market share, improving brand reputation or growing profit margins. Manufacturers need to prioritize the appropriate AI use case depending on the desired impact.</p> <p>For instance, if market share is the primary goal, the manufacturer could look at how to deploy AI in the new product introduction process. This could help the company better forecast demand and increase speed to market. If the goal is to win more orders by cutting lead times, the manufacturer could integrate AI into its supply chain and asset management solution to help remove inventory bottlenecks and increase fulfilment capacity.</p> <p>Alternatively, perhaps the manufacturer is intent on increasing profit margins. In this case, it could cut its materials consumption by deploying an AI-enabled process optimization solution. If it needed to boost revenues, it could implement an AI-enabled predictive maintenance solution that would improve machinery reliability and increase production uptime. </p> <h4>Building the business case for AI investments</h4> <p>In an ideal world, manufacturers would do all of the above. But the reality is that resources are finite. It can also be impractical to roll out multiple AI projects simultaneously. To decide on which AI initiative to prioritize, manufacturers should build a business case for each project and evaluate the potential return from each solution. </p> <p>It might be determined, for example, that investing $1.1M into a predictive maintenance solution could increase revenues by $4.4M per year and deliver a fourfold return within a one- to two-year window. Meanwhile, the manufacturer might calculate that making a similar investment in an alternative option, a process optimization solution, would only deliver a threefold return over the same period. The clear choice would be to prioritize predictive maintenance.</p>