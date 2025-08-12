AI: The case against use cases

There is an extraordinary interview between BBC journalist Jeremy Paxman and David Bowie—one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century—from way back in 1999. Paxman’s assertion is that the nascent internet is “simply a different delivery system,” merely an alternative way of doing something that already exists. Meanwhile, Bowie states that we are actually “on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying.”

At the time this interview was recorded, I was working for a government department’s intranet site. My main role was to convert 80,000 Word documents to HTML. Suffice to say, my thinking was more aligned with Paxman’s than Bowie’s.

Thankfully, I have moved on since then, and—like many—I recognize that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) once again puts us “on the cusp of something exhilarating and terrifying.” But I also believe that many established organizations are failing to recognize both AI’s potential and the extent to which it may represent a threat to their very existence.

The difference-maker lies in these established organizations’ perspective on innovation. There are many ways to categorize the different types of innovation, but from an organizational perspective, we can classify these as either working within an organization’s existing business model or operating beyond it. For those organizations willing to make the bold move of espousing the latter type of innovation, the full benefits of AI await.

AI innovation within the existing business model

First, let’s look at the two main types of innovation that can operate within an established organization’s existing business model:

Efficiency innovation: Doing more with less. This entails finding ways to reduce costs, often without customer awareness of the initiative. For example, many organizations are now using AI as “a different delivery system” (to quote Paxman) for their communications—a cheaper, more efficient way to deliver an existing service that customers are (hopefully) unaware of. McDonald’s adopted this approach when it introduced AI as a means of automating its ordering system.



Sustaining innovation: Extending your organization’s current product or service offering. The customer is usually made very aware of these increased service offerings (perhaps sold at a premium), which are introduced to protect or expand your market share.



An example is organizations incorporating AI into a service offering in order to expand or extend it, such as when Apple announced it would allow its iPhone and Mac operating systems to access ChatGPT.

Both of these opportunities are relatively easy to identify and manage. Teams and individuals are often keen to pinpoint “use cases,” and funding can be readily acquired for business cases that are aligned with existing operational success criteria. Even when the forecasts are rather optimistic, the criteria are familiar enough for stakeholders to imagine a scenario in which they might be achieved. Confidence is high that teams will seamlessly be able to adopt this technology, as they work within the comfort of their organization’s tried and tested business model metrics.

At best, both these approaches improve or protect the organization’s bottom line. But at worst, they can reflect a desire to be “seen to be innovative.” Inappropriate use cases are identified, and processes are automated ineffectually (see McDonald’s bacon-topped ice cream) or products are extended to the extent that the customer is over-served (see Apple’s drop in share price).

AI innovation beyond the existing business model

Now let us consider two types of innovation that typically exist beyond an established organization’s business model.

Disruptive innovation: Where a rival company either enters the market at the low end with a “good enough” product (before moving incrementally up-market to acquire the incumbent’s customers) or creates a new market by offering a simpler, cheaper or more convenient product to a previously under-served segment of customers.



Radical innovation: Where new technology opens up new markets, potentially redefining—or even creating—an industry.

These opportunities are far more difficult to identify by established organizations. This is because established organizations are configured—through their business model and success metrics—to train their focus on their existing customers, not to seek out underserved sections of their market. As described by Clayton Christensen in his influential book The Innovator’s Dilemma, they are not motivated to disrupt their business by defining entirely new markets.

The exploration of potential new industries enabled by radical innovation is also inadvertently discouraged, as teams are required to work within an established business model.

These organizations’ competitors and future competitors, however, are not shackled by such constraints. Last year, our colleague Duncan Roberts discussed the emergence of “AI-native organizations,” for which AI will be as fundamental as electricity or the internet is to established organizations. This will enable them to create simpler or cheaper products and services that will gradually disrupt incumbent organizations. Or they might use AI to provide a service to an underserved market segment in a way that makes it affordable and accessible. Or they could identify whole new industries beyond the bounds of our current understanding of society’s wants and needs.