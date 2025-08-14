How consumer AI adoption will change the car-buying journey

AI tools have already started shaping how people explore, configure, purchase and maintain vehicles. From virtual showrooms to AI-enabled maintenance reminders, the landscape is changing fast. Yet the automotive customer journey is also very personal and emotionally charged, layered with cost considerations, safety expectations and long-term commitments.

For automakers, dealers and mobility providers, this creates a distinct challenge: How do you tap into growing consumer interest in AI while acknowledging the hesitation that persists? Consumers may not fully trust AI-led pricing and financing recommendations. They may want more transparency into how trade-in values or service alerts are generated. And they may want transactional control when navigating a high-stakes purchase that is still heavily associated with face-to-face negotiations.

For these reasons, the growing use of AI among consumers poses a distinct challenge for automotive brands. Which consumers are most (and least) inclined to use AI? Which tool would they prefer to use? And where in the purchase process would they be most comfortable using it?

Our recent research uncovered some nuanced answers to those questions. Using data from our recent consumer AI study, we developed the AI Inclination Index, which quantifies consumers’ propensity to use the technology (see explainer box below).

While the index reveals a lower inclination to use AI when purchasing cars than other industries’ products and services (see Figure 1), that broad finding masks important variations. For instance, consumers’ comfort levels differ dramatically across the three key phases of the consumer journey (Learn, Buy and Use).

Consider some of these findings on AI adoption in the automotive customer experience:

The Learn phase is where consumers are most apt to use AI. Comfort with AI is highest, by far, in the research stage. Whether comparing trims, building a configuration or understanding financing models, consumers see the value in AI helping to simplify the discovery process. However, inclination scores drop sharply in the Buy and Use phases, reflecting hesitation to rely on AI when making high-stakes decisions and managing vehicle ownership.





AI inclination varies dramatically across consumer age groups and purchase journey stages. The youngest cohort (18–24) leads in the Learn phase, suggesting a strong affinity for AI-driven digital exploration tools. However, it's the 25–34 age group that shows the strongest engagement during both the Buy and Use phases—indicating a growing comfort with AI-enabled transactions and ongoing car ownership experiences. Conversely, consumers 55+ are highly interested in the Learn and Use phases but markedly hesitant about using AI in the purchase itself.





Conversational AI is the tool of choice across stages. Consumers gravitate toward interactive, dynamic tools that offer tailored insights and guidance. In the Learn phase especially, conversational AI consistently receives the highest comfort scores. Its ability to reduce complexity and help users ask nuanced questions like, "Which electric SUVs under $50,000 offer lane assist?" make it a vital tool for confidence-building in early research.

The AI Inclination Index

To quantify consumers' propensity to adopt AI-driven technology features throughout the consumer journey, we developed the AI Inclination Index. The index was calculated using three measures from our New minds, new markets survey data.