Five steps that enable physical AI to scale across organizations

Physical AI deployments are expanding across industries. With these initiatives, AI enables machines to perceive, understand, reason and act autonomously in real‑world environments. Examples include autonomous robots operating in industrial settings, self‑driving vehicles taking to the streets and AI‑enabled devices embedded in everyday environments.

Similar physical AI systems are also being deployed across healthcare, energy and utilities, and other asset‑heavy and safety‑critical environments where real‑time decision‑making is essential. Adoption is so fast-paced that Gartner has identified physical AI as one of the https://www.gartner.com/en/articles/top-technology-trends-2026 " target="_blank">top strategic technology trends expected to shape enterprise priorities over the next five years.

The strategic opportunities at a commercial and operational level are clear. But before organizations scale a physical AI rollout, they must first overcome some significant engineering and deployment challenges. Project leaders need to prove that AI-enabled machines and systems are reliable and safe to operate in real-world environments. They also need to demonstrate that the capital investments involved will deliver a return and that the ongoing operational and environmental costs are manageable.

If project leaders fail to provide confidence to senior management teams, projects won’t progress past the pilot stage, and the promise of physical AI will fail to materialize.

How to move from a physical AI pilot to a scaled deployment

To help organizations avoid the potential pitfalls and overcome the barriers in their way, we’ve identified five crucial steps project leaders should follow to successfully scale physical AI across their operations.

Unlock physical AI potential through edge engineering

When AI meets the real world, devices are required to make inferences at the edge in real-time. For example, if a quadruped is running around a warehouse or an autonomous vehicle is driving down the street, safety-critical decisions must be made in milliseconds.



In these scenarios, physical AI cannot depend on roundtrip latency to the cloud. To reduce these types of constraints, robust https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/services/cognizant-platforms/neuro-edge-generative-ai " target="_blank">edge engineering is required to balance accuracy, responsiveness, safety and cost.



We’ve worked with clients to expand workloads on edge devices, using low-power GPUs and specialized AI accelerators, and reduce computational demands, through techniques such as model compression and quantization. Even in the most constrained situations, distributed edge architectures can offload specific tasks to nearby devices to enable real-time decision making. When engineered into solutions, these advances can reduce reliance on cloud computing and provide operational resilience.



Run high-fidelity physical AI simulations

To build confidence in a broader rollout, project leaders will need to demonstrate more than technical solutions. Proof of concept is vital, but for a broader deployment, senior leadership teams will want to understand the second-order impact, as well—preferably, without disrupting production environments.



Simulations enable project leaders to evaluate and validate their decisions. Platforms, such as NVIDIA’s Omniverse, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/scaling-ai-enabled-digital-twins-for-manufacturing " target="_blank">enable digital twins of factories, assets and workflows to be created, which allows teams to explore different scenarios. Teams can test and assess different design layouts, energy strategies and workforce interactions to find the optimal solution, enabling organizations to derisk their investments before any capital has been committed.



Uncover hidden efficiencies

Edge engineering plays an important role in reducing the cost of physical AI by reducing power consumption, bandwidth costs and cloud computing API call fees. But this is not the only way to generate efficiency.



AI capabilities can be designed to be reused in specific contexts, which will help organizations accelerate deployments and maximize returns. Simulations can, again, play a critical role, by helping to identify further efficiencies. For example, they can test whether additional value can be unlocked from existing facilities. This may help organizations avoid unnecessary capital investments.



Take an incremental approach

By taking an incremental approach with clearly defined stages, organizations can manage their deployments and turn pilots into scalable solutions. This will also ensure projects are able to adapt to changing requirements and grow with the business—rather than in isolation.



An initial proof of concept will help to build trust across all stakeholders and help validate that the technology can operate safely and reliably. Simulations can also help identify where the initial quick wins lie, allowing project leaders to demonstrate ROI and operational value early on.



Manage organizational change

As intelligence moves to the edge, organizations will require deeper expertise in embedded systems, real-time software and lower-level programming languages. Businesses will also likely need to evaluate skill sets, restructure teams and reassess processes.



Before deploying physical AI within shopfloor operations, employees will also need clarity on why automated machines and systems are being introduced and how this will impact performance, safety and their individual roles. This will require early stakeholder engagement and clear communication, alongside targeted training and ongoing support, to ensure employees are prepared and confident working with AI-enabled machines and systems.

Scale your physical AI deployment with confidence

Edge engineering will provide solutions that ensure safety, reliability and a strong return on investment. Embedding edge engineering early in any physical AI project will also vastly increase the potential for success. But technical expertise is not enough.

To scale physical AI across an operation, leaders need a deployment strategy that allows projects to move beyond the pilot phase. By running simulations, finding efficiencies and taking an incremental approach, teams can demonstrate success, ensure a return on investment and build confidence in the project. Change management will ensure that the workforce is ready to embrace this transformative technology.

To learn more, read Cognizant’s whitepaper Physical AI: Engineering intelligence in the real world.