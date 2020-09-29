  1. Healthcare title Healthcare
<h3>Growing your healthcare business</h3> <p>Cognizant’s TriZetto® clearinghouse solution is a comprehensive revenue cycle management experience focused on providing top-notch innovation and stellar customer service. Cutting-edge technology like AI and machine learning allows us to improve claim outcomes while providing unparalleled technical support to healthcare providers so they can collect the revenue they’re due.</p>
Watch now

<h3>Why Cognizant&nbsp;</h3>
connecting dots chip icon
4.4 billion

annual payer-provider transactions

Concentric circles icon
650

EHR system integrations

Icon of a group of people inside a circular shape
875k

healthcare providers supported

Claims management

Accelerate payment while decreasing administrative burdens. With 8,000+ payer connections and longstanding partnerships with 650+ practice management vendors, our claims management solutions can result in fewer pending claims and less manual intervention.

With our solutions, you can:

  • Securely send claims transactions with a SOC 2 compliant, HITRUST and EHNAC-accredited clearinghouse solution
  • Simplify the claims and remittance process
  • Reduce rejection rates
  • Automate claim status inquiries
  • Convert EOBs to standard EDI 835 files
  • Easily track claims from submission to payment

Patient engagement

Redefine patient satisfaction. Meet the shift to healthcare consumerism head-on by providing a straightforward and seamless financial experience. Our patient engagement solutions empower you to have informed conversations about eligibility and financial responsibility while reducing hurdles that may impact patient outcomes.

With our solutions, you can:

  • Verify eligibility
  • Discover hidden insurance coverage
  • Simplify the prior authorization process
  • Help patients understand their financial responsibility
  • Utilize user-friendly statements and flexible payment options
  • Collect more up front

Analytics

Access beneficial insight and seize growth opportunities with proper data management. Our robust analytics tools allow you to easily drill down and manage data for increased visibility into your revenue cycle. Whether your organization needs to investigate a recent issue or has long-term goals, analytics can help enhance comparative benchmarking and improve your overall performance.

With our solutions, you can:

  • Streamline data consumption with modern, advanced dashboards and interfaces
  • Identify and isolate issues for decisive action
  • Realize efficiencies to improve cash flow and increase revenue
  • Utilize comprehensive data for competitive benchmarking
  • Employ in-depth insight for strategic decision-making

A woman in a white suit is focused on her laptop, working intently in a modern office setting.
How billing companies compete in growing markets

The RCM industry has a promising 12% growth rate. This article describes how billing organizations can stay ahead.

<h3>Awards and certifications</h3>
<p>Cognizant is proud to be recognized by industry analysts and certification providers for our revenue cycle management solutions.</p>
Everest Group—Global research firm
HFS Research—Business research and consultancy
KLAS Research—Healthcare IT reports
SOC 2 certification for secure data management and privacy protection in healthcare
EHNAC—Healthcare data security certification and operational excellence
