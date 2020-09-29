Accelerate payment while decreasing administrative burdens. With 8,000+ payer connections and longstanding partnerships with 650+ practice management vendors, our claims management solutions can result in fewer pending claims and less manual intervention.
With our solutions, you can:
- Securely send claims transactions with a SOC 2 compliant, HITRUST and EHNAC-accredited clearinghouse solution
- Simplify the claims and remittance process
- Reduce rejection rates
- Automate claim status inquiries
- Convert EOBs to standard EDI 835 files
- Easily track claims from submission to payment
Redefine patient satisfaction. Meet the shift to healthcare consumerism head-on by providing a straightforward and seamless financial experience. Our patient engagement solutions empower you to have informed conversations about eligibility and financial responsibility while reducing hurdles that may impact patient outcomes.
With our solutions, you can:
- Verify eligibility
- Discover hidden insurance coverage
- Simplify the prior authorization process
- Help patients understand their financial responsibility
- Utilize user-friendly statements and flexible payment options
- Collect more up front
Access beneficial insight and seize growth opportunities with proper data management. Our robust analytics tools allow you to easily drill down and manage data for increased visibility into your revenue cycle. Whether your organization needs to investigate a recent issue or has long-term goals, analytics can help enhance comparative benchmarking and improve your overall performance.
With our solutions, you can:
- Streamline data consumption with modern, advanced dashboards and interfaces
- Identify and isolate issues for decisive action
- Realize efficiencies to improve cash flow and increase revenue
- Utilize comprehensive data for competitive benchmarking
- Employ in-depth insight for strategic decision-making
Get connected
If you need a dependable RCM solution but you’re unsure where to start, fill out the contact form below. Our streamlined enrollment processes allow us to be flexible and accommodating for healthcare businesses of all sizes.
We’re not just any partner; we’re your next best business growth solution.