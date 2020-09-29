Claims management

Accelerate payment while decreasing administrative burdens. With 8,000+ payer connections and longstanding partnerships with 650+ practice management vendors, our claims management solutions can result in fewer pending claims and less manual intervention.

With our solutions, you can:

Securely send claims transactions with a SOC 2 compliant, HITRUST and EHNAC-accredited clearinghouse solution

Simplify the claims and remittance process

Reduce rejection rates

Automate claim status inquiries

Convert EOBs to standard EDI 835 files

Easily track claims from submission to payment

Learn more