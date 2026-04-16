<h5><span style="font-weight: normal;">What is application modernization strategy?</span></h5> <p>An application modernization strategy is a structured plan for upgrading legacy applications so they operate effectively on modern architectures such as cloud, containers, serverless platforms and microservices. It outlines how an organization will enhance performance, improve security, increase scalability and accelerate development while reducing technical debt and operational risk.</p> <p>The strategy defines clear criteria for determining which applications should be migrated, which require architectural redesign and which merit replacement.</p> <p>Alignment between modernization decisions and business priorities strengthens cost discipline, execution agility and long-term value across the application portfolio.</p> <h5>What are the main application modernization strategies?</h5> <p>Enterprises use application modernization strategies to determine the level and type of change their applications require. Commonly grouped under the “Rs of modernization,” these approaches differ in scope, effort, cost and business impact.</p> <p>Selecting the appropriate strategy supports deliberate trade-offs between delivery timelines, risk exposure and long-term portfolio value.</p> <p><b>Rehost (lift and shift)</b></p> <p>Rehosting moves applications to a modern infrastructure environment without modifying the underlying code. Organizations typically use this approach to transition away from on-premises data centers while reducing infrastructure overhead and delivery risk during early cloud adoption.</p> <p><b>Replatform</b></p> <p>Replatforming introduces targeted improvements during migration, such as adopting managed databases or container platforms. These changes improve performance and operational manageability while avoiding the complexity of a full redesign.</p> <p><b>Refactor/rearchitect</b></p> <p>Refactoring restructures existing code to improve quality and maintainability, while rearchitecting redesigns the application around modern patterns such as microservices or event-driven systems. This strategy suits applications that must support higher scale, faster release cycles or sustained functional growth.</p> <p><b>Rewrite/rebuild</b></p> <p>Rewriting replaces the existing application with a newly built solution using current technologies. Organizations pursue this option when legacy systems constrain change, introduce security exposure or impose disproportionate maintenance effort.</p> <p><b>Retain, retire or replace</b></p> <p>Some applications remain suitable for continued operation and require no immediate change. Others no longer warrant investment and are formally decommissioned. In many situations, replacing legacy systems with SaaS or commercial platforms delivers earlier value and removes persistent technical constraints.</p> <p>A modernization roadmap typically begins with a structured portfolio assessment, identification of business-critical systems and evaluation of architectural and security limitations. Teams then prioritize workloads, assign the right strategies and deliver changes through controlled phases.</p> <p>This disciplined approach strengthens reliability, supports adaptability and improves long-term operational readiness.</p>