As the world’s leading end-to-end experience-led growth partner, Cognizant excels in customer experience transformation through its Adobe Center of Excellence, Cognizant Netcentric.

We are dedicated to building scalable Adobe solutions that empower brands to connect with their customers through business-critical digital experiences. Leveraging our proven expertise and numerous Adobe certifications, we utilize cutting-edge technology and best practices to address unique CX challenges. As a trusted business partner, we guide clients through every step of their transformation.

Our mission is to enable our clients to achieve customer experience excellence and thrive in the digital era.

Offerings

The foundation to personalization at scale

To deliver personalized experiences consistently to each user on a large scale, businesses must face the challenge of managing a growing number of assets across different channels and workflows. The success of transitioning to content at scale can be a decisive factor for brands. Using innovative solutions, businesses can enhance customer experience and successfully manage the delivery of personalized content across channels and touchpoints. These include:

  • A content management platform to streamline operations
  • Streamlined asset management for consistency and speed
  • Efficient marketing workflows
  • Platform governance for sustained performance
  • Personalized search options

Personalization is the answer, but data is the key

Organizations are harnessing vast amounts of data effectively to better understand their customers. Investing in the right data infrastructure and strategies can give businesses the competitive edge they need to succeed.

At Cognizant Netcentric, we partner with companies to build solid data foundations and technology infrastructures to power their marketing and experience operations. By combining data from various sources, we create enriched customer profiles and automate tailored customer journeys. We use our expertise to help you solidify your brand and deliver personalized experiences while maintaining trust. Our solution benefits include:

  • Enriched 360-degree customer profiles in real time
  • A powerful data foundation to monitor brand performance
  • High performance with business KPI optimization

Build the journeys that engage, convert and build loyalty

Customer-centricity is the main brand differentiator in today’s business landscape. Businesses that are able to understand and anticipate individual needs, and tailor their interactions accordingly, are the ones earning trust and building relationships over time. To do this at scale, however, is no easy feat.

Businesses can achieve the unification of data sources to create a single source of truth that drives customer-centric decisions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Cognizant Netcentric helps multinational brands in optimizing the customer journey at scale, reaching millions of customers across various channels and markets. We provide support in unifying online and offline touchpoints, seamlessly integrating them into a cohesive journey. Additionally, we enable businesses to optimize their marketing tech stack and create customer journeys that can dynamically respond to behavioral engagement in real time. Our offerings include:

  • Centralized and coordinated customer journeys through a unified platform
  • A strong data foundation, customer insights and data security
  • Automation and predictive analytics to improve journeys over time

Transform your organization to ensure success

Organizations strive to bring together strategy, architecture and execution to gain a long-lasting competitive advantage and effectively manage change—while upholding innovation and customer-centricity as core principles.

At Cognizant Netcentric, we collaborate with organizations using our CX Excellence Framework, producing solutions that are based on customer and employer needs to create significant business value. We provide end-to-end support, from strategy to execution, to develop scalable experience solutions that align with the organization's long-term objectives. Our focus on innovation drives transformation. We offer these services:

  • Strategy and design (UI/CX) services
  • Enhanced transformation programs and projects with Bernstein Experience Transformation Framework
  • Improved marketing operations
  • Application and infrastructure support

Our partners

Cognizant Netcentric builds scalable enterprise marketing solutions that deliver business-critical digital experiences through our partnerships.

Enhanced marketing with gen AI

Marketing leaders who deploy gen AI safely and strategically today can achieve differentiation far beyond the typical “first mover” advantages. Discover how to leverage gen AI’s opportunities and navigate its challenges to maximize marketing outcomes.

CX with gen AI and Adobe

Experience next-generation personalization powered by gen AI and Adobe. With Solari Astrocraft’s smart companion, users embark on a journey to design their dream spaceship.

