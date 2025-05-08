Skip to main content Skip to footer
Zscaler Zero Trust Americas Partner of the Year
Cognizant has been named Zscaler’s Zero Trust Americas Partner of the Year for driving impactful digital transformation and cyber resilience. Leveraging Zscaler’s platform and GenAI capabilities, Cognizant leads clients through secure, scalable zero trust journeys, delivering measurable outcomes and innovation across the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

