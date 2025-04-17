Skip to main content Skip to footer
RISE with SAP Validated Partner
Cognizant is recognized as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner for its expertise in RISE with SAP transformations, highlighting our commitment to accelerated cloud transformation, a structured approach with clear milestones and innovation readiness. With deep industry knowledge, reduced project risks and predictable timelines, we enable seamless SAP cloud adoption, risk-mitigated implementations and access to SAP resources—helping clients unlock efficiencies, accelerate growth and achieve high-quality transformation outcomes.

