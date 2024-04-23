Skip to main content Skip to footer
Revenue Cycle Management Operations 2023
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) PEAK Matrix

Cognizant was singled out as one of few providers able to deliver the full RCM suite as a result of our deep technical prowess, broad healthcare expertise, robust partner ecosystem and clearinghouse capabilities.

Read the report
PEAK Matrix Badge for revenue cycle management 2023