Power & Utilities Industry Services and Solutions 2023
Cognizant is driving digital focus through technology solutions

Cognizant has been identified as a Leader across all 5 quadrants in the "Power and Utilities - Services and Solutions 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Study". Read the report for details on our unique strengths in the Utility and Power Industry.

Read the US report
