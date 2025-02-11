Skip to main content Skip to footer
Openbanking IT Services 2024
Cognizant has been designated a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Openbanking IT Services PEAK Matrix assessment 2024

Top banks and financial institutions rely on Cognizant to digitally transform and run seamless applications, leveraging our technology delivery expertise and impeccable client service to meet ever-evolving business realities. Cognizant’s global presence, supported by strategic frameworks such as the open banking innovation radar and model bank blueprint, has helped Cognizant earn a Leader and Star Performer recognition on Everest Group’s Open Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

“Cognizant has developed a comprehensive understanding of open API implementation and a robust Open Banking Security Framework, which have enhanced cybersecurity and compliance capabilities."  

Ronak Doshi, Partner at Everest Group.

