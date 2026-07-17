Cognizant recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS Next-gen IT Infrastructure Services, 2026

Cognizant’s AI-first approach to next-generation infrastructure reflects the market’s shift from managing technology estates to orchestrating intelligent business foundations. By combining capabilities such as CognitiveGrid and Agent Foundry with deep automation, hybrid cloud and observability, Cognizant is helping enterprises move toward more predictive, resilient and outcome-driven operations. The emphasis on integrating AI across infrastructure, operations and modernization positions Cognizant well to support organizations building the operational foundations required for AI-led business transformation.