HFS Horizons The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks 2025
Cognizant has been awarded as Horizon 3 Market Leader “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks 2025”

Cognizant helps commercial banks enhance CX and cost optimization through technology modernization and innovation, yielding new business models that help the firm expand into markets.

Maintaining competitive advantage can be challenging in the dynamic landscape of commercial banking. Cognizant streamlines inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow businesses with a customer centric approach.

“Congratulations to Cognizant on its Market Leader placement in HFS’ “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks, 2025 “ report. Meeting the needs of commercial banks is a unique domain in financial services requiring deep IT and business operations expertise oriented towards business – not consumer – enablement. Cognizant’s ability to drive CX in a B2B context enabled by domain consulting, deep banking operations expertise, and strong platform partner relationships helped them earn this recognition.”

Elena Christopher, Lead analyst and Chief Strategy Officer

