HFS Horizons The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks 2025

“Congratulations to Cognizant on its Market Leader placement in HFS’ “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks, 2025 “ report. Meeting the needs of commercial banks is a unique domain in financial services requiring deep IT and business operations expertise oriented towards business – not consumer – enablement. Cognizant’s ability to drive CX in a B2B context enabled by domain consulting, deep banking operations expertise, and strong platform partner relationships helped them earn this recognition.”
Elena Christopher, Lead analyst and Chief Strategy Officer