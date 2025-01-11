Skip to main content Skip to footer
HFS Horizons Azure Ecosystem Services Providers 2024
Cognizant a market leader in HFS Horizons Azure Ecosystem Services Providers, 2024

We’re proud to be recognized as a Market Leader in the Azure Ecosystem™ Services Providers for 2024 report by HFS Horizons. This prestigious award highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering top-notch Azure services to our clients.

HFS Horizons Azure Ecosystem™ Services Providers
