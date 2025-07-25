Skip to main content Skip to footer
Healthcare Digital Services 2024
Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report

This paper highlights Cognizant's ability to enhance technological capabilities, develop robust architectural frameworks and streamline management for healthcare providers.

