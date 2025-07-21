Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2b2be5cb" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@565e6d5e" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@19a71bbd" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@21cf4c25" Investors
Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025
Cognizant Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 report—US

Cognizant has been named a Leader across four strategic quadrants in the prestigious ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 report in the US, reinforcing its position as a trusted transformation partner for enterprises navigating the cloud and AI landscape.

  • Google Cloud Professional Services (Consulting & Migration)
  • Google Cloud Managed Services
  • Google Cloud Enterprise Data Infrastructure Services
  • Google Cloud GenAI and AI Services
Read the report
ISG partnership logo
Back to accolades page