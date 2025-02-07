Skip to main content Skip to footer
Capital Markets IT Services 2024
Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in Capital Markets IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024

Top financial institutions rely on Cognizant to transform their technology and business landscape. We leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, Blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, predictive analytics and real-time payments fraud solutions to achieve this.

Leader Capital Markets IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 badge

“Through strategic acquisitions, such as Meritsoft, and growing partnerships with hyperscalers, Cognizant has enhanced its capabilities across investment banking and custody services."  

Ronak Doshi, Partner at Everest Group.

