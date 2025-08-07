Skip to main content Skip to footer
Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) 2025
Cognizant named #1 in Best in KLAS® 2025 Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer)

Cognizant has been ranked the top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in the 2025 Best in KLAS report. This award assesses the customer experience interacting with Cognizant and the use of TriZetto healthcare products in the areas of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, value and market energy.

Cognizant named #1 in Best in KLAS® 2025 Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer)
