Banking Process Transformation 2024
Cognizant named a Leader in the Avasant Banking Process Transformation 2024 RadarView

Cognizant was highlighted for leveraging our industry expertise and in-house solutions such as Cognizant Neuro, combined with investments in AI, to streamline the end-to-end banking processes.

Avasant Leader Banking Process Transformation 2024 badge
