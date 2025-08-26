Skip to main content Skip to footer
Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration 2025 RadarView
Cognizant recognized as a leader in the Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration 2025 RadarView™ report

Avasant has named Cognizant a leader in Multisourcing Service Integration. This recognition highlights our expertise in customized SIAM strategies, our robust SIAMNXT framework, key partnerships and significant investments in AIOps and generative AI, including our CFS.AI solution.

Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration 2025 RadarView badge
