Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@169916a" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2021405b" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1fd90478" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@792799f0" Investors
Avasant Higher Education Digital Services 2025 RadarView
Cognizant recognized as a leader in the Avasant Higher Education Digital Services 2025 RadarView™ report

Avasant highlights that Cognizant leverages over two decades of experience in the industry and a robust AI practice to drive digital transformation for higher education customers. Learn why Avasant rated Cognizant a leader in their annual report.

Read the report
Avasant Higher Education Digital Services 2025 RadarView™
Back to accolades page