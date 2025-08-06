Skip to main content Skip to footer
Avasant Advanced Network Services 2025 RadarView
Cognizant recognized as a leader in the Avasant Advanced Network Services 2025 RadarView™ report

Avasant has recognized Cognizant as a leader in network services, highlighting our strategic investments and innovative approach. By integrating Generative AI and agentic AI capabilities into our Neuro IT Operations platform, we deliver advanced, end-to-end network services to our clients.

Avasant Higher Education Digital Services 2025 RadarView™
