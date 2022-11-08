

On average, six departments within MedTech devote 200 to 500 hours to each tender, with salespeople spending up to 50% of their time on tender-related administrative work.

This disjointed approach often leads to a lack of visibility, which may leave organizations only 35 days to prepare and submit bids. Cumbersome information sharing, meanwhile, makes it difficult to decide which opportunities to compete for, and which prices and other terms to offer in bids. All this means excess cost and lost opportunities when prices are set too high, or lost revenue and profits when bids are too low.

Given all this, achieving tender and deal excellence is an opportunity to increase revenues at pharmaceutical and medical technology companies 3% to 5%, boost profits up to 3%, and reduce tender- and deal-related costs up to 25%, all while limiting the risk of non-compliance penalties.

So what must life sciences do to improve their tender and deal management?

Some have started to reevaluate their strategies. Often, that reevaluation begins and ends with an all-in-one tender and deal management technology platform integrated with other core business systems. We have found, however, that achieving excellence also requires optimizing people’s roles and skills, as well as business processes, across the tender and deal management lifecycle. Here’s what that journey entails at each stage:

