The race to deploy fiber broadband isn’t just about laying more cable—it’s also about deciding the best place to lay it to stay ahead. That complexity has created a challenge for network planners, as fiber’s expansion is evolving far faster than the tools available to support it.

Now, help is on the way in the form of solutions that aggregate data sources, pairing private and public data to offer new levels of detail for planners. Making the most of the new tools, however, goes beyond implementing technologies. Key to these solutions’ success lies in organizational change, including dismantling telcos’ longstanding functional siloes.

Why fiber broadband network planning is so difficult today

Fiber is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by factors such as AI adoption, smart-home demand, digital entertainment and remote work. In 2025, US fiber deployment hit an https://fiberbroadband.org/2025/12/16/fiber-broadband-association-reports-historic-fiber-deployment-highs/">all-time high as providers reached 11.8 million new homes, according to the Fiber Broadband Association, bringing fiber availability to https://bbcmag.com/us-fiber-coverage-hits-60-as-deployment-costs-creep-higher/">60% of US households. With adoption rates averaging 45% and fiber on track to reach 30% of the broadband market by 2028, the build-out is translating into sustained customer demand in addition to expanded footprint.

For network planners, that growth translates to intense pressure: It’s their job to choose the markets that will generate the highest returns, but the tools for the job are woefully inadequate. Market assessments typically offer block- or county-level views, stopping short of the parcel-level detail planners need.

Engineering tools like IQGeo and GE Smallworld have limited support for integrating external data, such as demographics, new housing developments and population growth corridors. Workflows are often spreadsheet-based.

As a result, most network planners have little visibility into the details they need to be effective. Instead, they lean on rough market averages or outdated assumptions.

How granular data can transform the economics of fiber broadband expansion

The industry’s problem isn’t more data, however. It’s obtaining and aggregating granular data that provides the details network planners need and reflects what’s happening on the ground before it appears in public records.

Software providers are beginning to do just that. They’re fusing public datasets such as the FTC’s broadband data collection (BDC), the US Census Bureau’s TIGER/Line and the crowdsourced OpenStreetMap with demographic and parcel-level data from private data brokers. The pairings allow network operators to reshape how they plan, build and scale their fiber efforts. With that end-to-end view, network planners can spot early market signals like an increase in title exchanges or shifts in zoning that indicate emerging neighborhoods, business parks or subdivisions.

More granular data also brings cost benefits. Drilling down to localized data makes costs more predictable by helping to avoid overbuilding and under‑utilization of fiber networks. Granular data also helps optimize costs by allowing for shorter fiber routes and fewer splitters, allowing telcos to stretch their fiber investment further and connect more customers.

By lowering the cost per living unit (CPLU) or the capital expenditure (CAPEX) required to connect a single residential unit, telcos can step up service to remote and rural communities that once seemed out of reach for profitable broadband expansion.

How telco operating models need to change to improve fiber network planning

While this is all good news for telcos, fiber expansion doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s a team effort that reaches across the organization and touches on engineering, strategy, finance and operations, as well as sales and marketing. The trouble is, these teams rarely have access to the same data.

But filling the gaps in fiber planning and analytics creates a unified dataset that, for the first time, provides a common foundation that lets all functions work from the same information. For example, churn propensity models and BDC overlays not only improve network planning but also support customer retention and acquisition efforts by identifying where upgrades or marketing actions such as proactively adjusting rates can drive ROI, particularly in existing brownfield locations.

Three best practices that will improve fiber network planning

Making the most of aggregated planning data, however, requires telecom companies to rethink how their companies operate. It starts with breaking down siloes so network, marketing and customer teams share a common view—https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/customer-experience-strategies-for-businesses">improving both customer experience and employee workflows. While silos are a longstanding issue for large enterprises, the democratization of data makes their elimination more of a reality than ever.

Here are three organizational changes telcos need to consider to improve their ability to optimize the use of network planning tools.

1 . Redesign network planning workflows around data, not tools

Many network planning workflows have grown organically around the systems themselves rather than around the decisions that planners must make. As a result, network planners spend more time in inefficient process loops than using intelligence to plan more effectively.

Instead, network planning workflows should start with the core decisions driving fiber expansion: which neighborhoods to prioritize, how to phase builds and where the economics cross the threshold for profitability. From there, the workflows should be redesigned so the data flows into a single planning view that supports those decisions end-to-end, complimented by holistic tools and AI-generated insights.

This redesign reduces handoffs, eliminates redundant analysis and allows planners to test assumptions in days instead of weeks. The emphasis on the network planning process, not the tools, is part of a larger focus on process simplification that’s key to telcos’ ability to https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/accelerated-automation-in-telecom-with-process-simplification">speed their automation efforts.

2 . Democratize access to network planning data across functions

Finance teams, marketing planners and sales teams all need visibility into where fiber service makes sense, both inside their current network and in new markets they might enter. Yet in many telcos, planning data remains locked inside specialized tools or siloed teams.

Modern planning platforms make it possible to share a common, governed dataset across functions without sacrificing control or data quality. Providing broader, role‑based access ensures that all teams work from the same underlying assumptions. The payoff is faster alignment, fewer rework cycles and more confident investment decisions—both in contested (brownfield) and new expansion areas (greenfield).

3 . Invest in telco operating model change management, not just analytics

Advanced analytics can surface powerful insights, but only if network planning teams trust them and know how to act on them. That requires intentional change management. Organizations should plan for training that goes beyond tool usage to explain how new data sources improve accuracy and reduce risk. Leaders also need to reinforce new ways of working by embedding data‑driven planning into governance, funding approvals and performance metrics.

In practice, that may mean revisiting who is involved in planning decisions, how often plans are refreshed and how exceptions are handled. Telcos that treat planning modernization as an operating model transformation, not a software rollout, will see the fastest results.

Why telco success depends on smart fiber network planning

As fiber becomes the backbone of digital connectivity, success will hinge less on how fast telcos can build out their broadband networks and more on how precisely they can target these investments. Granular, bottoms‑up data is closing long‑standing visibility gaps and giving network planners the ability to spot opportunity—and risk—earlier than ever before.

But the real advantage lies in how organizations use these tools. Telcos that break down data siloes, align workflows across functions and invest in change management will be better positioned to lower fiber expansion costs, speed time to market and compete effectively in an increasingly crowded fiber landscape. For network planners under pressure to do more with less, the path forward is clear: better data, smarter decisions and an operating model built that supports both.