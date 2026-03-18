AI in financial services: Where reinvention really begins

<p>It’s a weekday evening. A retail investor—mid 50s, still working, retirement not far off—sits at the kitchen table. The phone buzzes. Another market alert. Another ugly headline.</p> <p>They open their account. The balance is down more than they’re comfortable admitting out loud.</p> <p>They think about the college loans they’re still helping with. The house. The date they’ve circled in their head when work is supposed to slow down, then stop.</p> <p>They don’t want a chart. They don’t want a lecture about long-term averages. They want someone to help them answer a very plain question: Am I about to make a mistake I’ll regret?</p> <p>They want help thinking straight when fear is doing most of the talking.</p> <p>That’s the moment that matters. That’s the service. It always has been.</p> <h4>Life is not lived on paper</h4> <p>Wealth management is often cited as a natural home for artificial intelligence. On paper, this makes sense. After all, the business runs on numbers: returns, projections, probabilities.</p> <p>So the instinct is predictable. Al means better advice. Better allocations. Better forecasts. If advisors give better answers, clients will stay and assets will grow.</p> <p>This is all reasonable. But it’s also incomplete.</p> <p>People don’t usually leave an advisor because a portfolio underperformed by a point or two. They leave after moments that feel unsettling—when markets fall fast, when retirement suddenly feels close, when a decision shows up that can’t be undone.</p> <p>They leave when they feel alone with a choice.</p> <p>For all our sophistication, the hardest part of investing has never been the math. It’s the human part.</p> <p>Which leads to a simpler, truer way of putting the problem: Clients don’t hire advisors just to know what to do. They hire advisors to help them decide what to do.</p> <p>Once AI enters the picture, that difference matters more than ever. AI can absolutely help with the decision, but only if it supports the human part of the work, not just the math. Otherwise, it risks making recommendations faster while leaving clients just as alone with the choice.</p> <h4>Spotting the moment, missing the point</h4> <p>Because financial services firms know that big decisions tend to arrive at life moments—retirement, job changes, inheritances, market shocks—the next AI-related move seems obvious: Use AI to spot those moments early.</p> <p>So tools are built to flag signaling behaviors such as cash moving, contributions changing or risk tolerance shifting.</p> <p>Advisors get notified. They reach out.</p> <p>This is progress. It’s better than silence. But it’s not enough.</p> <p>Knowing when a decision is coming doesn’t help someone make the decision itself. It tells you uncertainty is in the room. It doesn’t tell you what the person is afraid of, what tradeoffs they believe they’re facing, or what story they’re telling themselves at that kitchen table.</p> <p>Finding the crossroads is not the same as helping someone choose a direction.</p> <h4>Help with the thinking, not just the timing</h4> <p>This brings me to a point about reinvention.</p> <p>There is a sentiment that frequently shows up in corporate conversations about AI: We have to move from optimization to reinvention.</p> <p>Optimization is easy to imagine. You take what you already do and make it faster, cheaper, smoother. Same work. Fewer rough edges.</p> <p>Reinvention sounds larger. Loftier. And that’s usually where the trouble starts. The boardroom talk fills with platitudes about new models, new value, new experiences. It all sounds important. It rarely sounds clear.</p> <p>Financial services firms seeking genuine reinvention should start but by asking a better question.</p> <ul> <li>Most organizations start here: How do we do this better?</li> <li>The ones that truly change start here: Is this still the right thing to be doing?</li> </ul> <p>That question has a way of clearing the air. It pulls the conversation out of theory and drops it back into real life—into how people actually behave when the stakes are real.</p> <p>The real value of AI in advice is not in predicting the moment. It’s in helping navigate the moment.</p> <p>Not just prompting an advisor to call, but helping the advisor know how to show up for this client, right now.</p> <p>That means understanding how a person tends to decide.</p> <ul> <li>Do they panic when losses appear, even small ones?</li> <li>Do they want options laid out, or do too many choices make things worse?</li> <li>Do facts calm them, or do facts make them spiral?</li> <li>When they ask for analysis, are they really asking for reassurance?</li> </ul> <p>This kind of help doesn’t replace the advisor. It supports the part of the job that’s hardest to train and hardest to scale: guiding someone through uncertainty without letting fear hijack the outcome.</p>